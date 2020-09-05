Nine UW-Madison fraternities and sororities quarantined

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Health officials have directed the members of nine fraternities and sororities at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to quarantine themselves after 38 students tested positive for COVID-19. The orders from UW-Madison and Dane County health officials affect 420 Greek life students, who have been instructed to quarantine for two weeks, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. UW-Madison is also requiring COVID-19 tests for students who live in the 38 Greek life houses. The university did not say if the cases were linked to any parties or large gatherings.