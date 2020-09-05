North Carolina-Virginia chase leaves 3 injured, 1 arrested

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a high-speed police chase began Saturday in North Carolina and ended in Virginia. The chase left two people and a deputy injured. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said officers responded around 7 p.m. to a call that reported someone firing gunshots at random cars on Interstate 95. Officers began pursuing the suspected shooter in southern Nash County. They continued through Halifax County before heading across the North Carolina-Virginia state line. The pursuit ended at near Emporia, Virginia. The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken in custody and brought to a hospital in Richmond, Virginia.