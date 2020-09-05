Packers’ cuts include WR Kumerow, OL Light, LB Williams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light and linebacker Tim Williams among others as they got their roster down to the 53-man limit before their Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota. Kumerow’s absence was one of the biggest surprises. Kumerow caught a touchdown pass each of the last two years and had 12 receptions for 219 yards in 2019. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had called Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session with reporters Wednesday.