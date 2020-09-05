Packers release initial 53 man roster Saturday

After the conclusion of Training Camp earlier in the week, the Packers released their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.

The Packers had to cut 27 players by 3 p.m. CT Saturday. This season the practice squad has been expanded to a limit of 16 players instead of the usual 12.

In the mix of cuts is former UW-Whitewater standout WR Jake Kumerow.

Green Bay is expected to have its practice squad set by 5 p.m. Sunday, before general manager Brian Gutekunst addresses the media.

The Packers are scheduled to open their season at Minnesota on Sunday September 13 at noon.

The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:

CB DaShaun Amos

LB Krys Barnes

TE Evan Baylis

WR Reggie Begelton

S Henry Black

T Cody Conway

RB Damarea Crockett

LB Tipa Galeai

C Jake Hanson

G Zack Johnson

WR Jake Kumerow

T John Leglue

T/G Alex Light

FB John Lovett

DL Willington Previlon

LB Greg Roberts

CB Stanford Samuels

LB Delontae Scott

WR Darrius Shepherd

WR Malik Turner

RB Dexter Williams

LB Tim Williams

The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak (step-uh-nack) and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.­­­