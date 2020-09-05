Packers release initial 53 man roster Saturday
After the conclusion of Training Camp earlier in the week, the Packers released their initial 53-man roster to begin the 2020 season.
The Packers had to cut 27 players by 3 p.m. CT Saturday. This season the practice squad has been expanded to a limit of 16 players instead of the usual 12.
In the mix of cuts is former UW-Whitewater standout WR Jake Kumerow.
Green Bay is expected to have its practice squad set by 5 p.m. Sunday, before general manager Brian Gutekunst addresses the media.
The Packers are scheduled to open their season at Minnesota on Sunday September 13 at noon.
The Green Bay Packers have released the following players:
- CB DaShaun Amos
- LB Krys Barnes
- TE Evan Baylis
- WR Reggie Begelton
- S Henry Black
- T Cody Conway
- RB Damarea Crockett
- LB Tipa Galeai
- C Jake Hanson
- G Zack Johnson
- WR Jake Kumerow
- T John Leglue
- T/G Alex Light
- FB John Lovett
- DL Willington Previlon
- LB Greg Roberts
- CB Stanford Samuels
- LB Delontae Scott
- WR Darrius Shepherd
- WR Malik Turner
- RB Dexter Williams
- LB Tim Williams
The team has placed LB Curtis Bolton on reserve/physically unable to perform, placed G Simon Stepaniak (step-uh-nack) and RB Patrick Taylor on reserve/non-football injury, and waived/injured DL Treyvon Hester and CB Will Sunderland. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.