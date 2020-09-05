 Skip to Content

Refugee families face unique struggles with online school

10:05 am National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic has been trying for parents and students at a Phoenix school for refugees who speak more than a dozen languages. A teaching assistant got creative by creating group chats on a messaging app in Swahili and some of the other six languages he knows. The struggles connecting with refugee families from 18 countries during the pandemic come amid a larger challenge for Valencia Newcomer School. The student body shrank after the Trump administration set a historically low annual cap of 18,000 to be resettled nationwide. What Valencia will look like in the future partly depend on the November election.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content