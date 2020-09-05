Restaurant owners hope for extended, improved Streatery with cold weather coming

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the pandemic has gone on, restaurants in downtown Madison have been able to make up for reduced indoor seating with outdoor patios, and a little help from the city, closing some roads.

But the Streatery program has ended in some areas and the weather will be getting cooler soon.

With a little over a month an a half before it expires, patio seating is still packed at many restaurants.

"We'd be lost without it because I think people have shifted their dining habits to be wanting to be outdoors," Tami Lax, owner of The Old Fashioned, said. "This program with the city and the flexibility of Streatery has allowed us to really maximize that."

Lax says the colder weather is making them rethink how to encourage outdoor seating.

Alder Mike Verveer said city staff members are working on ways to help.

He says the Madison Fire Department has indicated they would allow businesses to use space heaters, but Public Health Madison and Dane County wouldn't allow tents because of lack of air circulation.

"The thing about the heaters is that they're fantastic if you have tents but if you're just sitting on a windy street it really doesn't affect anybody who's sitting at the tables," Lax said.

The Streatery program also shut down State Street during the weekends, but that wrapped up August 23.

Anyone with outdoor seating is relying only on the sidewalks now.

Restaurant owners along the street say it was effective while it lasted but if it gets implemented again they want to be brought in to make the program better.

"Talk to us, the business owners, who know how our seating is," Joe Perkins, Tutto Pasta's owner, said. "If you only have five tables even with the expanded patios, that's not benefiting us too much."

Verveer says city staff has been working with some restaurant owners in their plans to better implement an extended Streatery program.

Perkins says the program was a good idea but social distancing requirements kept them from really benefiting from the outdoor space available.

He also said if they make any future changes or updates, restaurant and bar owners will need more of a heads up, in order to better prepare for staffing changes and purchasing the necessary supplies.

"What's going on, we need updates, we need to be involved with these conversations. Not necessarily to be jerks or anything like that, we just need to know," he said.

Perkins says his restaurant neighbors are constantly talking about how they can best play the hand they've been dealt during the pandemic.

He says they're hopeful they can make the best of the situation if city leaders have better communication with business owners.

At their next meeting, the Madison Common Council will consider extending the Streatery program to next spring.

Verveer says there's widespread support to do so.

He also says they hope to address business owners' concerns for fall and winter at that time.