ALBION (WKOW) -- A single vehicle crash leads to an injury on County Highway A near South Haven Road in Dane County.

Dane County Communications said the crash happened at 6:08 p.m. on Saturday, in the 800 block of Highway A.

Dane County Sheriff Deputy's, Edgerton Fire, and Edgerton EMS are responding, according to Rock County Communications. The crash happened near the border between the two counties.