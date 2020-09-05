Spanish doctors hope beach trips can help ICU virus patients

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A hospital in Barcelona is seeing if short trips to the beach can help COVID-19 patients after long and traumatic stays in intensive care units. It’s part of a program to “humanize” ICUs. Since restarting it in June, doctors have noticed that even 10 minutes at the beach seems to improve a patient’s well-being. They want to take this anecdotal evidence further and see if it helps in mid- and long-term recovery. Spain leads Europe’s new wave of coronavirus infections, with a surge that has brought the country’s total reported cases to over half a million since the start of the pandemic. At least 29,500 people have died.