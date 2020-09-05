Sunflower show at Edgerton park

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- A park in Edgerton is getting some extra visitors this summer thanks to a pandemic planting.

Friends of Silverwood Park planted 60 acres of sunflowers for the first time. They're in full bloom right now, along with 70 acres of buckwheat.

The volunteer group says they've had a lot of visitors out to see the flowers this week, and the whole summer, since it's a COVID-safe activity.

"Since March, it's been exciting to see the number of families who come out here and go for hikes. They're able to hike and keep themselves safe. That was also true for summer school parents, appreciated something constructive to do," said Barb Gausman, with the group.

Friends of Silverwood Park doesn't plan to grow sunflowers again for several years, in order to rotate the field.