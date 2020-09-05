Two rounds of storms Sunday, potentially severe

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday will be the driest day of the Labor Day weekend for southern Wisconsin. Calm weather ends tonight, with showers and storms beginning early Sunday morning.

A widespread swath of showers and storms will sweep through the region late tonight into Sunday morning.

A warm front strengthening from a developing low pressure system in the northern plains will move towards southern Wisconsin overnight. Showers and storms are expected to spread throughout the region, moving quickly.

Around afternoon, winds will pick up from a southerly direction. It will be windy with 15-20 mph winds expected, potentially gusting up to 40 mph.

This, coupled with the warm front lifting over the region, will lead to temperatures most likely rising quickly. Highs in the upper 70s.

The second round of showers and storms will come when our cold front pushes through southern Wisconsin. There is still some disagreement on whether these showers and storms will be widespread or more isolated. It will be more clear once we see how the weather plays out Sunday morning, ahead of the cold front.

All of us are under a 'slight' risk, this is a low end 2/5 severe risk. Threats include gusty winds and hail, one or two tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Tornadoes depend on if the storms are isolated or widespread. Isolated storms will bring more of a chance for tornadoes, where as widespread showers and storms will likely bring more severe winds.

A decent amount of rain is expected. Most of the region will most likely receive anywhere from 3/4" to just under an inch.

Temperatures will cool through the work week. A cooler Monday is expected with highs in the low 70s. Highs drop to the upper 50s mid-week.