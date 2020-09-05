Typhoon Haishen approaches Japan packing powerful winds

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the Okinawa islands in southern Japan on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts. Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water. The Japan Meteorological Agency says Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 112 miles per hour, is on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu. Earlier in the week, Typhoon Maysak battered Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.