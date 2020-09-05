UN chief warns of famine risk in 4 countries

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that there is a risk of famine and widespread food insecurity in four countries affected by conflict _ Congo, Yemen, northeast Nigeria and South Sudan. And he says the lives of millions of people are in danger. In a note to Security Council members obtained by AP, the U.N. chief said the four countries rank among the largest food crises in the world, according to the 2020 Global Report on Food Crises and recent food security analyses. But he says funding to help is very low.