UW-Madison students say semester is “a maturity test” due to pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite the nice weather and time off, Saturday was not the typical start of Labor Day weekend on UW-Madison's campus.

"Madison's a town where you can definitely feel the vibe of what's going on, and right now, it's kind of flat," junior Ben Jepko said.

With the university starting the semester in a hybrid model of classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, junior Max Serpe said the atmosphere wasn't the same, but he was glad to finally be back on campus.

"It had been six months since I walked into the business school, so it felt really good," he said. "It's a home and I'm happy to be home."

But the campus the two friends returned to this semester isn't the same campus they left in the spring. In addition to the increase in online classes, everyone is required to wear masks inside and there are public health orders limiting the size of crowds.

Jepko said he thinks the possible spread of COVID-19 through the campus community will come down to the choices students make.

"Madison's putting in the precautions they need," he said. "It's just kind of up to the students to do what they can. It's going to be kind of a maturity test on their part."

But Serpe said he thinks it's all a numbers game.

"It's a campus with 40,000 students in a close proximity, so it's difficult," he said. "It's the law of large numbers. [There are] a lot of people in a small area. All it takes is one person to get it and it instantly spreads."

He said the extended time away from campus means returning students are more likely to congregate in large groups, despite the risk.

"You only have four years at an incredible college like this, and you want to be around people and be around your friends that you haven't seen in months," Serpe said.

Jepko said he has noticed the same thing.

"It's really tough to expect 40,000 students to do exactly what they're told with very little supervision," he said.

However, he also told 27 News he doesn't know what else UW-Madison administrators could to to ensure students follow the new regulations.

"I think they've done a really good job and I don't think the University of Wisconsin, at least here, should be blamed for any of the spread."

That's not a view all students share.

In a Friday news release, the Associated Students of Madison said it views residence halls as a potential virus hot spot.

"Having dorms at around 90% capacity is unsustainable and unsafe to university students and housing workers," the release said. "With the reduction of residence hall capacity, it is vital to decrease the risk for potential spread of COVID-19 as students leave campus. We support quarantine periods for any students who have tested positive, come into contact with an individual who has tested positive, or might otherwise be at risk of spreading COVID-19 in their local communities."

According to the university's COVID-19 dashboard, 263 students have tested positive in the past week, including 93 on Friday.

University leaders say they're not looking at just one statistic when deciding if it's safe to keep campus open. They say they'll close all or parts of campus if there's a "rising level of infection that creates a public health threat."