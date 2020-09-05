Vigil for person killed in Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of people came out to James Madison Park Saturday night in Madison, to remember a person killed in a crash Friday night.

Police say a car on Stoughton Road hit a guardrail, flew into the air, landed on the hood of an oncoming car, then rolled down a hill.

Two people inside were thrown out as the car went down the hill. One of them died.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved, but Saturday night friends and family held a candlelight vigil and released balloons in memory of the person who was killed.