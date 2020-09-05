Welch sisters co-coach the Crusaders in girls golf

Sisters Jane and Mary Welch of Madison are filling in to co-coach the Edgewood girls golf team this fall.

After longtime head coach Peggy Gierhart took a leave of absence in August, the Welch sisters are filling in this season still with the help of Gierhart.

The Crusaders are coming off back-to-back WIAA Division 2 girls state golf titles.

"It was kind of fast and furious from when we got the green light for coaching to the first practice," said Jane via Zoom to WKOW's Alec Ausmus. "It felt surreal, like oh right we're in the middle of golf season now."

"Our first time being golf coaches, that's uncharted territory even though we have been in the golf scene playing our entire lives," said Mary, 28-years-old, two years older than Jane.

Mary and Jane golfed in high school at Madison West, but their younger sister Grace golfed at Edgewood and was part of two state titles the last two seasons. Mary and Jane have talked to Grace about ideas they have had for practice drills. They also are relying on their own knowledge of the game.

"We have ideas from each of us growing up and playing," said Mary. "I think we just bounce ideas off each other."

Jane continued, "It's easy being family to be like eh, I don't think that drill is going to work, or time to try something different. Flexibility to feel safe with the other person."

The Crusaders have had two meets so far this fall.