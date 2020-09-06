Another Marx (his daughter) gets Venice Film Fest spotlight

VENICE (AP) — There’s been a lot of talk about gender parity, feminism and equality at the Venice Film Festival this year, with nearly half the in-competition films directed by women. One of them, “Miss Marx,” certainly backs that trend. The historical drama profiles Karl Marx’s youngest daughter, Eleanor, an innovative British-born social activist and women’s rights campaigner who wrote the first English translation of Flaubert’s “Madame Bovary.” But Italian director Susanna Nicchiarelli also sought to highlight the less-than-empowered side of Miss Marx, who for years tolerated her louse of a partner as he cheated on her, squandered her money and otherwise humiliated her.