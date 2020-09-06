Asian markets mixed after Wall Street slides

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in more than two months. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul and Sydney gained. Southeast Asian markets were mixed. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.8% on Friday, breaking a streak of gains. Investors have been encouraged by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and central bank infusions of cash into struggling economies. But forecasters warn the rise in prices might be outrunning uncertain economic activity as case numbers rise in the United States and some other countries.