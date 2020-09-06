China’s first reusable spacecraft lands after 2-day flight

BEIJING (AP) — A state news agency says China’s first reusable spacecraft has landed after two days in orbit, a possible step toward lower-cost space flight. The secretive, military-run space program has released few details of the spacecraft, which was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in China’s desert northwest. State media have yet to publish any photos of the latest craft. Its size and shape are unclear. China fired its first astronaut into orbit in 2003 and has launched a space station and landed a robot rover on the moon. A probe carrying another robot rover is en route to Mars.