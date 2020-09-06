City won’t waste John Oliver’s donation, on 1 condition

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — The mayor of a Connecticut city says he will follow through on what was originally a tongue-in-cheek threat to name a sewage plant after comedian John Oliver if Oliver attends the plant’s naming ceremony. Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said Sunday on WTNH-TV that he would accept Oliver’s challenge to name the city’s sewage plant after him following Oliver’s offer to donate $55,000 to local charities. But he said Oliver “must be physically present” for the ribbon cutting. The announcement was the latest volley in a war of words between the host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and the Danbury mayor.