Columbus, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie newspapers end print publication

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- Three local weekly newspapers all announced in the last several days they will soon end their print publications.

The Columbus Journal, Reedsburg Times-Press and Sauk Prairie Eagle all put up similar stories on their webpages announcing the news with small tweaks meant to localize the announcement.

"Capital Newspapers will cease print publication of the Columbus Journal with the last edition being published Sept. 19," the Columbus Journal's announcement said when it was posted Saturday. In total, the notice of a fundamental shift in mission measured four sentences in length.

The other two papers published similar stories online this past Thursday. Both the Times-Press and Eagle will publish their last issues Sept. 17.

The cookie-cutter stories with minimum variations made to adjust for the local market were emblematic of much of the news that had come to fill the three papers in recent months.

All three are a part of Capital Newspapers which is itself controlled by Lee Enterprises, a company that owns many newspapers across the country. The company's southcentral Wisconsin papers have come to rely on publishing more regional news in their local publications.

The Columbus Journal has operated for the last many weeks without anyone exclusively assigned to cover the communities it serves—Columbus and Fall River—after its previous editor was promoted.

Reporters from other Lee papers have covered Columbus on occasion. The remainder of the eight-page paper was then filled with news from other newspapers like the Beaver Dam Daily Citizen or Baraboo News Republic.

Facing shrinking demand for print advertising and a classifieds business hollowed out by online alternatives like Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace, many papers have cut reporting staff and reduced or eliminated their print publications in an attempt to right the financial ship.