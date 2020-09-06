Death toll from Bangladesh mosque explosion rises to 24

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The death toll from a gas pipeline explosion in a mosque outside Bangladesh’s capital has risen to 24 while authorities were examining how a leakage caused the accident during evening prayers. A 7-year-old boy who went to pray with his father in Narayanganj district was among the dead. The father’s condition is critical. The series of explosions triggered a fire Friday night as worshipers were finishing their prayers. At least 37 people were admitted to a burn unit in a state-run hospital in Dhaka, where 24 subsequently died. Doctors say the others are critical as they suffered burns on up to 90% of their bodies.