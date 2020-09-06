DeForest girl reunites with nurse who saved her life twice

MADISON (WKOW) -- A little girl from DeForest is reuniting with the nurse who saved her life twice.

Last fall, Claire Olson was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, a type of cancer.

After months of treatment, she was at American Family Children's Hospital when she went into cardiac arrest, twice.

UW Health nurse Jodi White helped perform CPR and stayed with the family for more than 18 hours.

"She was nice. She was a really good nurse," Claire said.

Last week, they reunited.

"It definitely brings back all the emotions from seeing them again, and we usually in the PICU see them at their absolute worst times, and we usually have to transfer them out before we see them back to their normal selves," White said.

Claire is now 9-years-old and is set to start the fourth grade. She did well with her radiation treatments and will likely begin the last leg of her journey this fall, when she starts immunotherapy medicine.