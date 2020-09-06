Gusty winds in the wake of a low pressure system this morning

MADISON (WKOW)-- There will be two rounds of showers and storms today. This first round is ongoing. Storms can produce strong gusty winds up to 40 mph with some small sized hail possibly embedded with a few cells or two. Expect showers and storms to decrease through the late-morning.

The 2nd round of storms has a much greater chance at turning severe with the biggest impacts being the strong gusty winds up to 60 mph, 1' hail, and a tornado threat, which is small, but still a threat. Timing will be late afternoon and evening.

A much cooler trend is on the way this week!