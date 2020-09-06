Hamas leader says group has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas warned Israel that his organization has missiles that can strike the city of Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial and cultural center, and areas beyond it. He spoke Sunday at a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon after meeting with the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Hamas announced last week that international mediators had brokered a new set of “understandings” with Israel, halting the latest round of fighting in exchange for an easing of Israeli restrictions on the Gaza Strip. Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv and beyond in previous rounds of fighting, but such launches are rare.