Storms cause widespread power outages in southwestern Wisconsin

(UPDATE) -- Alliant Energy spokesperson Scott Reigstad confirmed the outages are weather related.

He said it was mostly due to trees and branches on lines, but there was also some lighting that damaged lines as well.

The outages are dispersed through Dane, Sauk, Iowa, and Columbia Counties mostly.

As of now, about 1,800 customers are without power but they are hoping to get power restored within the next few hours.

(WKOW) -- Hundreds of customers were without power Sunday morning, according to Alliant Energy and MGE.

For Alliant Energy customers, the majority of the power outages are in Sauk County. Just before 7:30 a.m., more than 1,000 customers were without power. There are also other power outages throughout the area.

For MGE customers, the majority of power outages are in the Madison area. Around 8 a.m., MGE reported that more than 1,000 customers were without power.

Storms rolled through southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning. 27 News is working to confirm if the storms caused the power outages.

You can check the updates on the power outages with Alliant Energy here. You can check the outages for MGE here.