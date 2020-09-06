Man dies in Juneau County motorcycle crash

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Juneau County's Marion Township on County Highway HH Friday night.

According to the sheriff's office, a motorcycle had been northbound on HH, then it crossed into the southbound shoulder. The motorcycle went out of control and ejected the rider.

Around 9:30 p.m., authorities were called to the crash site and found the motorcyclist. Despite life-saving measures, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. The name of the deceased is being held until the family is notified.