Michael’s Frozen Custard on Monroe is closing

MADSION (WKOW) -- The Michael's Frozen Custard Monroe Street location is closing ... again.

This time the location is closing as a result of the landlord refusing to renew their lease. Michael's is looking at closing mid-October, but as of yet, a firm date has not been set.

The Monroe Street location first closed last September because Sergio De La O Hernandez, spouse to the owner of the business, was denied a U.S. visa.

It reopened in May of this year after De La O Hernandez won an immigration appeal.