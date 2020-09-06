No new COVID-19 deaths, positive cases rise in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported no new deaths since yesterday and 22 new hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,509 new test results since yesterday, of which 893—or 16.2 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 837, up from 696 a week ago.

DHS reported no new deaths, keeping the total at 1,168 people (1.4 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 4,616 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 71,906 or 88.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 22 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 275 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 95 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Sept. 6 16.2 Sept. 5 11.8 Sept. 4 12.8 Sept. 3 7.9 Sept. 2 6.5 Sept. 1 8.3 Aug. 31 7

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Sept. 6 0 22 1188 6070 Sept. 5 15 50 1168 6048 Sept. 4 7 52 1153 5998 Sept. 3 4 30 1146 5946 Sept. 2 12 38 1142 5916 Sept. 1 8 61 1130 5878 Aug. 31 0 13 1122 5817

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

