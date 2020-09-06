Police say Pakistani man killed journalist wife in southwest

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in southwest Pakistan say a man shot and killed his journalist wife in a remote town before fleeing, but the motive behind the killing is unclear. The incident took place Saturday in Turbat, a town in Baluchistan province. The slain journalist Shaheena Shaheen worked for state-run television. Police said raids were being carried out to arrest the husband after being alerted by the woman’s uncle. Pakistani women often face harassment at the workplace, but many offenders escape punishment as victims don’t report such incidents due to societal pressures and stigma.