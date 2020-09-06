Second teenager dies after Lafayette County UTV crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Another teenager has died in connection with an already deadly UTV crash in Lafayette County.

Sheriff's deputies say they were notified Saturday that Mikayla M. Stephens, 16, had died as a result of her injuries from the Aug. 29 crash in the town of Belmont on County Road G.

Another teen, Jordan Beesecker, 14, died on scene. According to officials, Beesecker was driving the UTV in a pasture and lost control, rolling the vehicle.

Both teens were thrown from the UTV and Stephens had to be airlifted from the scene to UW Hospital in Madison.