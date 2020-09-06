Showers and storms possible tonight, cooler temps for Labor Day

MADISON (WKOW) - Scattered showers and storms, some strong to severe, are possible in southern Wisconsin Sunday evening into the night.

A cold front will push through the region from the northwest to the southeast, bringing chances of isolated showers and storms. Better chances look to be to the south and southeast of Madison.

Widespread low cloud cover has formed ahead of the front. This has limited destabilization across the area, resulting in a lower potential for severe weather. Although, a small chance does remain.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under a 'slight' severe risk. This is a 2/5 rank for severe level. Hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado is possible.

Drier, cooler air will move into southern Wisconsin later tonight and Monday due to breezy winds from the northwest. Daytime temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

While most of Labor Day will be dry, yet mostly cloudy, there is a chance for showers to return Monday evening. Mostly staying north of Madison until the night, eventually becoming widespread overnight into Tuesday.

Highs for the week remain below average, dipping into the 50s early on.