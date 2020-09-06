Two COVID-19 cases confirmed in Janesville students

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Two students in two different buildings of the School District of Janesville tested positive for COVID-19.

The district sent out letters Friday alerting parents and guardians of students impacted by asymptomatic students earlier in the week. The letters provide details on quarantining, or (if at lower risk) to monitor for symptoms according to the guidelines put in place by the Rock County Health Department.

"The presence of COVID-19 in individuals in our schools is reflective of the presence of COVID-19 in the greater Janesville community," the district said in a press release. "We must all continue working together to minimize the risk and spread of this disease."

The district said there is no evidence the students contracted COVID-19 at school.

Any follow-up interviews or contact tracing will be handled by the Rock County Public Health Department.

The district did not release specifics of which students or schools were affected, citing confidentiality laws.

"This serves as a good reminder to the entire community to continue wearing their face masks, wash hands thoroughly and frequently, to monitor for symptoms, and to stay home when sick," the district said.