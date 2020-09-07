100-year-old scuba diver sets world record

SOUTH BELOIT, IL (WKOW) -- A world record was broken just over the state line. Bill Lambert, 100, went scuba diving at Pearl Lake in South Beloit, Illinois. He becomes the oldest scuba diver in the world.

He originally broke the world record in Mexico when he was 98. Lambert's family traveled from the east coast to see him break the record. They say the past couple years have been a wild ride.

"Every step of the way is like 'what!?' He goes yeah, I'm going to go to Cozumel, and I'm like what!? So it's been pretty insane, and the fact that he's still doing it and that he's healthy enough to do it at 100, he is an amazing guy," Deb Steinfeld, Lambert's daughter said.

Lambert says his next goal is to stay in shape so he can break the record again at 101.