2 top Thai pro-democracy protesters released from jail

BANGKOK (AP) — Two top leaders of Thailand’s pro-democracy protest movement have been released from jail after police agreed that they no longer needed to be detained for investigation. Bangkok Criminal Court earlier ordered Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok to be held at the request of police, who arrested them for allegedly violating the terms of their earlier bail. They had been granted bail last month on charges including sedition arising from a protest rally in July. Police said their continued involvement in demonstrations violated the terms of their release. Both men have remained defiant, and again on Monday said they would continue their public protest activities.