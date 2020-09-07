Are doctors worried yet about COVID cases as schools reopen?

(WKOW) -- Students are back on campus at UW, and so far, they've already begun driving up Dane County's new COVID-19 cases. Now, students are urged to limit in-person contact for the next 14 days.

But with the long weekend coming to a close, will those case numbers skyrocket even further soon?

"We know that the virus spreads exponentially," said UW Health's Dr. Nasia Safdar. "You can have a doubling of cases, and those can escalate into very large numbers really quickly."

Dr. Safdar says right now the numbers on campus are high, but not yet alarming.

"I think it's higher than one would like," she said. "I don't think it's outside the realm of expectation, because in other places, we've seen the same sort of picture emerge."

While it may be tempting for students who worry they've come in contact with COVID-19 to want to go home, SSM emergency room Dr. Amanda Jackson says don't -- instead, quarantine where you are.

"The situation would be that you're bringing it home to somebody that is a higher risk situation, in that they have a higher risk of bad outcome," she said. "Everybody likes to be around their family when they're sick for support, but in this case, not the best thing."

Elsewhere, younger kids are testing positive as well.

Late Monday, Green County health officials announced Broadhead High School will switch to virtual learning after an outbreak of COVID-19 among students.

Over the weekend, Janesville Schools announced two students tested positive in two different buildings -- though with no indication that COVID was contracted at school.

With regard to the Janesville situation, Dr. Safdar says unless there is spread in the school, two cases shouldn't be alarming.

"The big question is, is the presence in school somehow making it easier for children to get COVID," she said. "With the two cases, I don't think we can say that at this point."

As far as the situation at UW, doctors have said before and say again now -- a whole lot depends on the choices students make.