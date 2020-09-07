Asian markets mixed after Wall Street slides

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street turned in its biggest weekly decline in more than two months. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney retreated. Seoul gained and Hong Kong was little-changed. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.8% on Friday, breaking a streak of gains. Investors have been encouraged by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and central bank infusions of cash into struggling economies. But forecasters warn the rise in prices might be outpacing uncertain economic activity as case numbers increase in the United States and some other countries.