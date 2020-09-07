Brodhead High School COVID-19 outbreak prompts switch to virtual learning

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Brodhead High School switched to virtual learning Tuesday after an outbreak of COVID-19 among students.

The news came in a press release sent Monday evening from the Green county Health Department.

A total of seven students tested positive for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The outbreak is believed to have stemmed from a "student gathering" that happened the weekend before school started. The school district completed contact tracing from the event and sent 25 students home Friday that were considered to have been close contacts with the first student who tested positive.



"We had twenty-five out just for the one student," Broadhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck says. "Multiply that times six more students, we would have had of other students out," Lueck says.

"We have a great student body," Lueck says. "They're very respectful, they're very dedicated. It's hard for even grown-ups to avoid large, group gatherings, so to expect teenagers to do it as well is a lot to ask."

The district decided to switch the high school to virtual learning for the next 10 days. Officials say while students are home, the school building will be deep cleaned.

Lueck says before school started, staff prepared for any one of three instruction models: all students in school; fifty percent of the student body in school, with students alternating days between in-person and virtual; and all virtual. He says it's unlikely all students will return to classrooms in ten days. "I don't have a lot of confidence in coming back full face-to-face, not on (Sept.) 18th anyway."

"It's kind of overwhelming really, just finding out over this weekend," says school parent Joel Steinmann, whose daughter is a junior student. "But we kind of had an idea it was going to be this way."



Steinmann is confident his daughter Joie will be resilient. "She adapts and she'll do well."

Lueck says he's heard from parents concerned about at least a temporary end of face to face instruction for their children. Be he says other parents have praised this pivot. "We've had plenty of parents contact us to thank us for not wasting any time and moving to full virtual, thinking of the safety of the students," Lueck says.

Health officials for Green County said they do not release the names of students or staff who have tested positive.

