California fire sparked by device to reveal baby’s gender

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender went up not in blue or pink smoke but in flames when the device they used sparked a wildfire east of Los Angeles. The fire started Saturday morning in dry grasses at El Dorado Ranch Park, a rugged natural area in the city of Yucaipa. The unidentified couple used water bottles to try to douse the flames but the fire quickly spread. It’s now grown to 11.5 square miles. Cal Fire Capt. Bennet Milloy said the couple could be liable for the cost to fight the fire and criminal charges for starting it.