Childhood brain tumor survivor gives back

Bancroft, Wis. (WAOW) -- Adam Pelot was born in 2006. At just 11 months old, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Adam was hospitalized for more than three months, receiving many surgeries. While Adam was in the hospital, the Pelots stayed at the Ronald McDonald House, allowing them to stay close by in such trying times.

Now, 11 years later Adam makes potholders -- with all profits going right back to the Ronald McDonald House in Madison that got his family through tough times.

The project quickly gained lots of support. Campers at Vista Royalle, where the Pelots camp every weekend in the summer, gave Adam hundreds of dollars for his efforts. This weekend -- they raised more than $7,000.

The Pelots will use the money to buy toys, and donate them all just before Christmas.

Todd Pelot, Adam's father, said, "We're just overwhelmed with a set of hotpads going for $100, $800, $1,000 -- yeah just speechless. We just couldn't believe it."

Speaking to campers, it was clear that this isn't just a campsite, it's a community.

Scott Kollock, the second generation owner of Vista Royalle, said, "Seeing him growing up a little bit and he's always been a very outgoing, very friendly kid. Always wanting to help out."

Every Labor Day the camp hosts a charity auction. This year, Adam's potholders were the big ticket item.

"I've never been to an auction where I cried three times. When you can bring somebody in and really show where the money's going -- what it can do for people and talk about their experience is -- everybody's really willing to give"

Although Adam's fight is not over, it's clear that his giving spirit is stronger than all else.