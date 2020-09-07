Chilly and rainy set up starts tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - Conditions stay dry for most of Labor Day before another, strong weather system moves in.



SET UP

After a round of rain Sunday morning, another low pressure system dives in from the Northern Plains and slows down over the Midwest causing widespread rain chances.

TODAY

Increasing clouds and cooler conditions with highs in the upper 60s.



Later this evening, a few showers will develop.

TONIGHT

There is a higher chance of rain overnight with temps dipping to the low 50s.



TUESDAY

It looks rainy and chilly through the day with temps in the mid to upper 50s.



More rain Tuesday night.



WEDNESDAY

More scattered rainfall and chilly with temps in the low to mid 50s.

Rain estimates through Wednesday

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and drier with temps in the low 60s.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances in the afternoon and evening with temps in the mid 60s.



SATURDAY

Showers are possible with highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.