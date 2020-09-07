Cold, wet and rainy week ahead

MADISON (WKOW) -- Temperatures drop into the 50s for highs Tuesday, with off and on rain through Thursday.



A very strong cold front continues to work through the area bringing down temperatures the next 24 hours. With the boundary so close the next few days expect a couple inches of rain through Thursday.



TONIGHT

There is a higher chance of rain overnight with temps dipping to the low 50s.

TUESDAY

It looks rainy and chilly through the day with temps in the mid to upper 50s.

More rain Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY

More scattered rainfall and chilly with temps in the low to mid 50s.