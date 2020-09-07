Duluth bishop-elect resigns amid sexual abuse allegation

DULUTH, MN– Officials with the Diocese of Duluth announced Monday morning Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy has officially resigned following an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor.

A notification was accompanied by an announcement from the Diocese of Rapid City of an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor made against Father Mulloy as a priest of that diocese during the 1980s.

"Today the Holy See announced that Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was... Posted by Diocese of Rapid City on Monday, September 7, 2020

Pope Francis originally appointed Father Mulloy to the position back in June 2020 after Bishop Paul Sirba died unexpectedly in December 2019.

Mulloy was to be ordained and installed as Bishop of Duluth on October 1.

Father James B. Bissonette, the Diocesan Administrator for the Diocese of Duluth, released the following statement Monday morning:

“We grieve with all who have suffered sexual abuse and their loved ones. I ask you to pray for the person who has come forward with this accusation, for Father Mulloy, for the faithful of our diocese, and for all affected. We place our hope and trust in God’s providence as we await, again, the appointment of our next bishop.”

Father Bissonette will continue to serve as Diocesan Administrator until Pope Francis appoints a new bishop. It is unclear how long this process will take.