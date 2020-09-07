Greek coast guard stops migrant sailboat south of Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says one of its patrol boats stopped a sailboat off the coast of the southern island of Crete after it was found to have been carrying dozens of migrants. A total of 70 people, including 13 children, were on board the Italian-flagged vessel. Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for thousands of people fleeing poverty and conflict in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Most head to Aegean islands from the nearby Turkish coast, but Greek authorities have said a more recent trend is for larger boats to attempt to sail south of Crete and head toward Italy.