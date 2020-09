The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of this 23 foot 1985 Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin. The boat was... Posted by Green County WI Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 5, 2020

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a 23-foot 1985 Sea Ray Cuddy Cabin.

The boat was stolen from a location in Sylvester Township near Monroe and discovered missing on Aug. 13.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (608)328-9400, Green County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-CRIME or direct message the Green County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Messenger.