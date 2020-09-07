 Skip to Content

Harris meets Blake family, Pence notes accomplishments in key state visits

3:08 pm Political, Top Stories
Vice President Mike Pence speaks with supporters in La Cross on Labor Day.
Kamala Harris at an electrical union training center in Milwaukee on Labor Day.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The 2020 presidential campaign has entered its final phase in a blur of motion and rhetoric.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to the critical swing state.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned for union votes in Pennsylvania.

At the White House, President Donald Trump assailed the Democratic ticket and tried to put the halting economic recovery under the best light.

Wisconsin is a potentially pivotal state, and that’s where Labor Day found Vice President Mike Pence, too.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

