Harris meets Blake family, Pence notes accomplishments in key state visits

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The 2020 presidential campaign has entered its final phase in a blur of motion and rhetoric.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris met with the family of a Wisconsin man shot by police last month to kick off her Labor Day visit to the critical swing state.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaigned for union votes in Pennsylvania.

At the White House, President Donald Trump assailed the Democratic ticket and tried to put the halting economic recovery under the best light.

Wisconsin is a potentially pivotal state, and that’s where Labor Day found Vice President Mike Pence, too.