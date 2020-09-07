High school football practice gets underway at Sauk Prairie High School

The week of September 7 would normally by the fourth week of the season for WIAA high school football. Instead, it was the first day of across with the new Covid-19 guidelines for this season.

Located just outside of Dane County, Sauk Prairie High School handed out pads and held their first practice of their season on Monday.

"We are excited that we get to play football," said Clay Iverson. He's entering his second season as the Eagles head coach. "The kids have done a great job working with no guarantee.

Clay Iverson - Sauk Prairie's Head Football Coach

The Eagles have about seven games planned on their schedule as of now. They also plan on debuting their brand new turf field this season.

"It's a little different but at the same time it's the same. We're going to come out, practice hard and have fun," said Iverson.

The Eagles first game is penciled in for Friday September 25.