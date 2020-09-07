Independent qualifies to challenge DA in Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor who has faced criticism over her handling of the investigation into the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery will face electoral opposition in November. Independent candidate Keith Higgins has qualified for the ballot to run against incumbent Republican District Attorney Jackie Johnson. No Democrat qualified for the race, meaning Johnson was initially without opposition. The Brunswick Judicial Circuit covers Appling, Camden, Glynn, Jefferson Davis and Wayne counties in southeast Georgia. Arbery was fatally shot last Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the unarmed 25-year-old Black man, who was running in their neighborhood.