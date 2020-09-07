Labor Day wraps busy boat season during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- As many have tried to get outside to find new activities during the pandemic, it's made for a busy summer on the lakes in Madison.

Labor Day itself turned out to be a quieter way to unofficially end the summer season, with breezy, cool conditions, but it wrapped up a busy weekend and an even busier summer.

"It's been a pretty lively summer, to the best of the capability and the ability that it can be," said Michael Gui, with Marshall Boats, a rental service on the west side of Lake Mendota.

Gui says it may have been the busiest summer in years for rentals at Marshall Park. The company also rents boats on Monona and Wingra lakes.

"It's been actually our best year because I think people are trying to find a safe way to get out and do stuff with family, friends, and so taking the paddle out on the lake is definitely a good and easy way to socially distance but also have a fun thing to do," he told 27 News.

The company has extensive safety protocols in place, like online rental registration, distancing markers, regular sanitization and a handwashing station. Plus, masks are required for both employees and customers.

Meanwhile, many families are making investments in lake recreation.

"It's a huge increase this year," said Dane County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Tom Sankey. "Boat sales are up 35-36 percent. We've seen that on the water this year. It's a tremendous amount of people on the water."

The extra traffic has kept Sgt. Sankey's boat patrol team busy all summer, responding to more emergencies and spending more time making sure new boaters know how to stay safe.

"People will buy boats and just kind of forget that there are rules on the water that they have to follow," Sankey said. "There are laws on the water that you have to follow and so we do a lot of education, a lot of reminding, a lot of warnings."

Despite all safety recommendations during the pandemic, people are still packing into boats.

"There's large groups all over the lakes, it doesn't matter where you go," Sankey told 27 News. "I get it. It's not fun being cooped up inside all the time, but some of the distancing and some of the mask stuff is just out the door."

It's an additional challenge to respond to incidents or do boat checks during the pandemic, but the patrol team does what they can to keep themselves and others at a distance.

Madison Boats, which runs Marshall Boats rentals, has taken steps to keep people apart, asking customers to stick to their bubble when renting a boat.

"Our pontoon boats hold 12 people, and specifically for all boat rentals at Madison Boats, we say that it should be somebody that's in your household or your family, or someone that you're typically already around," Gui told 27 News.

For the most part, the boat patrol team is seeing people following recommendations when out on the water this summer. And despite a dreary Labor Day, many were still out finding a way to wrap up an unconventional summer on Madison's lakes.