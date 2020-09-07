Madison Labor Fest canceled for first time

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual celebration of workers in Madison was canceled for the first time in its history, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South Central Federation of Labor's Labor Fest is normally held at the Labor Temple in Madison. Though this year's holiday looks a little different, AFL-CIO says its important to remember workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

"It doesn't matter if its a firefighter, a nurse, a grocery worker - plenty of grocery workers right now that are at risk," said Kevin Gundlach, President of the South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO. "It doesn't matter if its a factory worker or a construction worker, everybody deserve to be safe when they're working."

The AFL-CIO is calling for the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which the House has already passed. It would provide millions to state and local municipalities for pandemic related funding shortages.