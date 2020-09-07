Man, 10-year-old injured in Stoughton motorcycle crash

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Two people were taken to UW Hospital in Madison Sunday after a motorcycle crashed into a parked in Stoughton, police say.

The Stoughton Police Department along with the Stoughton Fire Department and the Stoughton Area EMS responded to the 1300 block of E. South St. about 7 p.m. Sunday for the report of a crash of a motorcycle and a parked vehicle.

Two people were hurt in the crash, according to a news release.

One was a 45-year-old man who was taken from the scene to UW Hospital.

The second was a 10-year-old girl who was transported to Stoughton Hospital and later transferred to UW Hospital by Med Flight.

Police say neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police had no further word on their conditions.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has been called in to reconstruct the crash. The crash is still under investigation.